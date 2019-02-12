It’s Agricultural Day in Canada, a time to honour farmers across the country for the food they produce.

In Springwater, Nicholyn Farms has been growing food for nearly 40 years.

“We raise pork, beef, chicken, and lamb. We grow vegetables and small fruits. And we partner with about 95 other local producers to bring all of their product to a one-stop shop,” says Lynda Van Casteren.

The farm's retail store has been so successful that it now generates about 60 percent of their annual revenue, proving people want to shop locally.

“We know where it is coming from, and a lot of the produce here is all very local,” says one consumer. “I have a sound mind knowing where it came from.”

The average Canadian spends 11 percent of their disposable income on food, and it’s no secret that in our region, farming is big business.

In Simcoe County, there are more than 2,000 registered farms and 30,000 agricultural employees.

Jim Partridge is with the Simcoe County Federation of Agriculture and says this area grows quality food.

“We’re blessed with good climate, and we have good infrastructure.”

Simcoe County has approximately 375,000 acres of in-crop production with 13,000 acres in potatoes alone.