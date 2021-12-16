Shooting at Georgina house party injures two people

York Regional Police are looking for witnesses after two people suffered gunshot wounds at a house party in Georgina.

According to investigators, a man showed up at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hours later, around 12:30 p.m., police learned a second man went to the hospital also suffering a gunshot wound.

Police say the two victims attended a party at a house in the area of Old Homestead and Catering roads.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have information, cell phone video or pictures from the party, video surveillance of the area or dash cam footage from Friday evening.

They ask anyone who can help with the investigation to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7351 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.