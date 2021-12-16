Shooting at Georgina house party injures two people

Police urge anyone with dash cam footage of the area of Old Homestead Road and Catering Road in Georgina, Ont., on Fri., Dec. 10, 2021, to come forward. (FILE IMAGE) Police urge anyone with dash cam footage of the area of Old Homestead Road and Catering Road in Georgina, Ont., on Fri., Dec. 10, 2021, to come forward. (FILE IMAGE)

Barrie Top Stories