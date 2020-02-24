BARRIE -- Police are searching for a suspect and the vehicle involved in a gas station robbery in Oro-Medonte Sunday night.

Police say the man entered the gas station demanding money. He then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and the incident was caught on camera.

The suspect is a white male, about 6 feet tall, with a medium muscular build. He was wearing no shirt, dark pants, black and white shoes and a white shirt tied around his face. Police are also looking for a black sedan believed to be a Nissan.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.