Ships and Sails day at Nancy Island Historic site

Ships and Sails will take to the waters off Nancy Island for a re-enactment of historical Georgian Bay.

After a two-year hiatus, the Wasaga Under Siege event has been rebranded as Ships and Sails with a stronger naval-themed event on August 13 at the Nancy Island Historic site.

Much like the pre-pandemic event, there will be voyageur canoe rides and other naval events such as:

1812 sailor re-enactors

cannon and musket demonstrations

naval artifacts displays

build-your-own model ship

a powder monkey run

heaving line throw

grog sampling (non-alcoholic)

naval games

Parking is available at the municipal parking lot, and organizers request that visitors leave their dogs at home due to the loud noise from canons.