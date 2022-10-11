Shelburne, Ont. man charged with speeding 139km/h on Highway 10

Provincial police charged a driver with speeding 139 kilometres per hour in an 80 zone in Shelburne on Monday afternoon.

Police say the 22-year-old Shelburne man would be "late for Thanksgiving dinner" after being pulled over along Highway 10.

The accused faces a charge of stunt driving.

A stunt driving charge in Ontario comes with an automatic licence suspension and vehicle impoundment at the owner's expense.

Dufferin OPP released stats from its long weekend enforcement initiative, noting officers laid 200 charges for speeding or stunt driving.

Operation Impact 2022 ran from Friday through to Monday.