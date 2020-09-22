BARRIE -- A Shelburne man is among three people facing charges after a search warrant in Brampton leads to the recovery of $88,000 in stolen property.

According to provincial police, officers received information about a theft from a Bolton Business in August.

#OPPStreetCrime executed a search warrant in relation to a theft from a local business -$88,000 in stolen property seized and 3 individuals are facing charges as a result. #CommunitySafety #CaledonOPP @YourCaledon ^in. pic.twitter.com/gCYckHIDRc — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) September 22, 2020

As a result of an investigation, on Friday, the Caledon CSCU, the Central Region Emergency Response Team and the Caledon OPP Community Response Unit executed the warrant at the suspect's home in Brampton.

As a result, police recovered:

13 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X 64 core processor worth $5100 each

53 AMD Ryzen 7 3700x 8 core processor worth $419 each

$500 in cash

A cell phone and a laptop

Jathushan Ravendiran, 22, of Shelburne has been charged with

Theft under $5000;

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, and

Trafficking in property obtained by crime.

Sharushan Ravendiran, 19, of Brampton has been charged with

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, and

Trafficking in property obtained by crime.

Nantjigga Naveenthirarajah, 22, of Mississauga has been charged with

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

All three of the accused are scheduled to answer to the charges in an Orangeville court on December 3.