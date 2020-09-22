Advertisement
Shelburne man facing charges after police recover $88,000 in stolen property
A photo of the street crime processors seized by police after a search warrant in Brampton on Friday, September 18, 2020 (Courtesy: OPP)
BARRIE -- A Shelburne man is among three people facing charges after a search warrant in Brampton leads to the recovery of $88,000 in stolen property.
According to provincial police, officers received information about a theft from a Bolton Business in August.
As a result of an investigation, on Friday, the Caledon CSCU, the Central Region Emergency Response Team and the Caledon OPP Community Response Unit executed the warrant at the suspect's home in Brampton.
As a result, police recovered:
- 13 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X 64 core processor worth $5100 each
- 53 AMD Ryzen 7 3700x 8 core processor worth $419 each
- $500 in cash
- A cell phone and a laptop
Jathushan Ravendiran, 22, of Shelburne has been charged with
- Theft under $5000;
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, and
- Trafficking in property obtained by crime.
Sharushan Ravendiran, 19, of Brampton has been charged with
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, and
- Trafficking in property obtained by crime.
Nantjigga Naveenthirarajah, 22, of Mississauga has been charged with
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.
All three of the accused are scheduled to answer to the charges in an Orangeville court on December 3.