A Shelburne man is facing charges of mischief, theft and public intoxication after an incident on Sunday night.

According to police, the accused tried to break a gate to a backyard around 11 p.m. They say he left behind a bicycle and urinated in the driveway.

Police say less than half-an-hour later they got a call about a man matching the suspect's description at another location. Witnesses told police he was trying to break into a vehicle.

Police say they found the 38-year-old man standing beside the vehicle he allegedly tried to enter and deemed him to be intoxicated.

The accused was arrested and charged. He is scheduled to appear in court next month.