Shelburne man charged with impaired, vehicle impounded
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, June 3, 2019 3:29PM EDT
Dufferin OPP arrested a Shelburne man accused of driving with a suspended licence.
The driver was stopped by police on Dufferin County #124 in Melancthon Township late Sunday morning.
Police allege the 39-year-old man was impaired at the time of his arrest and taken to the Shelburne police station for breath tests.
The accused is charged with impaired driving and driving with a suspended licence.
He was released with a promise to appear in court in Orangeville later this month.