

CTV Barrie





Dufferin OPP arrested a Shelburne man accused of driving with a suspended licence.

The driver was stopped by police on Dufferin County #124 in Melancthon Township late Sunday morning.

Police allege the 39-year-old man was impaired at the time of his arrest and taken to the Shelburne police station for breath tests.

The accused is charged with impaired driving and driving with a suspended licence.

He was released with a promise to appear in court in Orangeville later this month.