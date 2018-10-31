Shelburne council passed a new by-law prohibiting smoking and vaping recreational cannabis in public places.

“The concern we heard time and time again from parents was they didn’t want to be at the park or walking down the sidewalk and have their kids exposed to cannabis smoke,” said Wade Mills who was acclaimed mayor in this month’s election.

While people can smoke marijuana in private residences, it’s banned at the following locations in the town:

Facilities owned by the Town of Shelburne including: arenas, libraries, and parks etc.

Retails, commercial & business establishments / premises

All schools, daycare, and other childcare facilities

Roads, sidewalks and municipal boulevards

Public and private parking lots

Parks trails and natural areas

The town modeled its bylaw after other municipalities that have placed strict conditions on cannabis use including Markham.

“Certainly you can’t walk down Main Street with open liquor in your hand and I think the same should apply to cannabis," said Mills.

Anyone caught lighting up in public places could face fines between $100 and $1000.

For more information on the by-law click here.