Shelburne town council is expected to decide whether to keep the local police force, which has been serving the town for 140 years, or make the switch to the Ontario Provincial Police.

Policing accounts for one-third of the town's budget, making it the most expensive service for taxpayers.

Shelburne's previous town council requested the OPP costing after it became clear the local force needed a new police station, which would cost between three and six-million-dollars. The station is currently located in the town hall, and Shelburne Police say it's inadequate.

Council has since crunched the numbers finding that making the switch to the OPP is the cheaper option with a projected savings of six-million-dollars over the next 10 years.

The OPP's pitch includes maintaining the current complement of 15 uniformed officers patrolling the town, with those officers working out of the Dufferin County detachment.

Each councillor is expected to speak on these issues and will likely give an indication which way they are leaning before the vote is held.

