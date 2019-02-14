In just a few days, Bill and Norma will celebrate 75 years of marriage.

And the couple says the day they met is still fresh in their minds.

“We met roller skating down in the main street in Barrie, at a little roller rink,” says 93-year-old Norma.

Bill was in the army and walked by the rink with some friends.

“We walked in, and all I seen is Norma,” recalls the 98-year-old. “She looked really beautiful.”

The couple's daughter, Jody, says the romance between her parents continues to this day.

“You know, they hold hands every so often. You’ll see them reaching out and holding each other’s hand.”

“She’s my best friend,” declares Bill.

Norma and Bill attribute their long-lasting love to helping one another.

“We wouldn’t be together if he wasn’t as obliging and as helpful as he is,” says Norma.

While Bill credits “just being there for each other,” with getting them through the years.

Norma and Bill will officially celebrate their wedding anniversary on Monday, Feb. 18.