

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





Victoria Day weekend is the unofficial start to the summer season in Simcoe County, and attractions all across the region are opening up shop.

On Sunday, families flocked to the Elmvale Jungle Zoo for its opening weekend to get a glimpse of a familiar face, and to offer her a gracious welcome home.

The zoo's two-year-old gibbon monkey Agnes was stolen in a brazen break-in last May, is back in her summer habitat, healthy and feasting on bananas. She was found in Quebec, five months after she was taken. A lemur named JC was also found and returned to the zoo, but a tortoise named Stanley has not been recovered.

"She’s like a child to me, you’re going to make me cry again,” says Michel Persi with the Elmvale Jungle Zoo.

“When she came home her hair was very thin, and there was missing spots, bald spots, but she's back on track [and] she loves her cuddles."

The kids are just as happy as zoo employees to see Agnes back home.

"I like them cause they're my favourite animal," said a visiting child, "and I also want to keep one of them."

Opening weekend at the zoo is also the first opportunity to for families to meet Malika, a four-week old lion born at the zoo.

Meanwhile in Wasaga Beach, business owners also kicked off their important summer season. Victoria Day long weekend is considered a first test for tourism in the area, but it's often at the mercy of mother nature.

While many took the daring dip in the still cold water, it's clear that it's not bathing suit weather just yet, with many motels on the main strip operating at only 50 percent capacity.

"I've seen busier [long weekends]," said Dean Prezio with Pedro's Gift Shop, "but this has been predictable considering the weather forecast we had."