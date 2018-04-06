

Adam Ward and Mike Arsalides, CTV Barrie





Christine Elliott’s first visit with Progressive Conservatives in York Region was mostly met with positivity, but the shadow left behind by the riding’s former candidate continued to linger.

Elliott held a meet and greet with constituents in Newmarket-Aurora just days after announcing she would be seek the nomination in the riding.

“Things have been very tumultuous for us as a party. I certainly want to do my work here in Newmarket-Aurora to talk to people about the issues that are important to them,” Elliott said on Thursday night.

The biggest issue on the minds of some is why Elliott is running in a riding she doesn’t live or work in.

“Her answer was that she came from a riding somewhat similar being out in Oshawa in the east end, a growing area,” says Michele Cole.

“Right there and in my heart she's got my support,” says Brian Powell.

Concerns over former PC riding candidate Charity McGrath remained among those in attendance. McGrath’s candidacy was overturned over accusations that she improperly payedfor party memberships.

Jean Mackenzie, 91, told CTV News earlier this week that she was one of the seniors duped into joining the party.

Lisa Heckbert brought Mackenzie’s concern straight to Elliott, asking her to remove her from the PC party membership.

“Will you make a commitment today to remove her name from the membership list? This is all this lady wants,” Heckbert asked Elliott.

Elliott agreed to meet with Mackenzie to hear her concerns directly.

“There’s been a lot of rumours, there’s been a lot of gossip out there, I only deal with actual facts. If people are prepared to contact me and speak with me, I would be happy to speak with them,” Elliott said.

McGrath, who was also in attendance, was asked by CTV News about Elliott moving into the riding and seniors feeling swindled. McGrath remained silent.

Many guests at Christine Elliott's event last night's were upset and shocked to see ousted Newmarket-Aurora PC MPP candidate @CharityMcGrath1 - Veterans and seniors say McGrath + her team lied to them and paid for their memberships last year. Here's what she had to say: pic.twitter.com/YOUatNksDG — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) April 6, 2018

But Elliott says her personal record speaks for itself.

“What's really important to me is what I've done in the past and I think people know my track record. I was a MPP for almost 10 years. I was deputy leader for six years.

Elliott’s official acclamation as candidate for Newmarket-Aurora will take place April 20.