Shawn Bubel is no longer seeking the nomination for the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party in Barrie-Innisfil following a Toronto Star report questioning some controversial social media posts he made.

The Toronto Star published a story Friday detailing questionable jokes and comments Bubel posted on his Facebook page over the last several years.

They included a crude joke about a man assaulting a female monkey before forcing it to perform oral sex, an image of a cheerleader holding a sign with a crude word for male genitalia, and an image of a man wearing a t-shirt that said “I’d rather be snorting cocaine off a hooker’s ***.”

Shawn Bubel announced on Facebook Friday he’s no longer running for the PC nomination after his previous posts were brought to his attention by a Toronto Star reporter.

“I have reviewed my private Facebook account and regretfully found that these posts were inappropriate including a crude joke in 2007 and using a derogatory term in 2012 in conversation with a lifelong friend.”

Bubel added that after speaking with his family he decided not to pursue the nomination.

“I trust that those who know me understand these few unfortunate examples are not indicative of my online activity nor do they speak to my character,” the statement read.

Bubel is currently the chief of staff for Barrie-Innisfil MP John Brassard. He had previously worked for former Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown from 2008 to 2015 at both the federal and provincial levels.

Former Barrie MPP Rod Jackson endorsed Bubel's candidacy, but now says it would have been difficult for him to continue.

"You never like to see anyone bow out, especially for reasons like that,” said Jackson. “I’m disappointed to see that, Shawn is a good guy and I think he potentially could have done a good job."

Local Conservatives say this doesn't tarnish the party's reputation.

“This is part of the process, making sure we know who the candidates are and what they're all about is very important," said John Trotter, past president of the York-Simcoe PC Riding Association.

Andrea Khanjin is also seeking the party’s nomination for Barrie-Innisfil.

Incumbent Liberal MPP Ann Hoggarth is also running in the riding.

"I am disappointed. I've known Shawn since he was in elementary school, and I would have expected more from him," said Hoggarth in a statement.

Bubel hasn't responded to CTV Barrie's requests for a comment.

- With a report from CTV Barrie's Beatrice Vaisman