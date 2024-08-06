BARRIE
Barrie

    • Shattered mirror, trash, broken toilet: Park washroom vandalized

    Muskoka Lakes Township posted a series of photos on social media showing the damage inside the men's washroom at Hanna Park on August 6, 2024. (Muskoka Lakes Township/ X) Muskoka Lakes Township posted a series of photos on social media showing the damage inside the men's washroom at Hanna Park on August 6, 2024. (Muskoka Lakes Township/ X)
    A bathroom in a Muskoka Lakes park was left completely trashed.

    On Tuesday, Muskoka Lakes Township posted a series of photos on social media showing the damage inside the men's washroom at Hanna Park.

    Staff on a daily cleaning maintenance inspection discovered the washroom in its terrible state.

    Officials say, there was garbage scattered all over the floor, along with a broken mirror, toilet, and sink dispenser.

    It is unclear if the incident occurred on Monday or Tuesday morning.

    Work is currently being done to replace the fixtures and dispensers in the washroom.

    The town says washrooms will be reopened as soon as possible.

