The man who made headlines by skinny-dipping with the sharks at Toronto’s Ripley’s Aquarium has been arrested in Thunder Bay.

The 37-year-old British Columbia man is accused of stripping naked and jumping into one of the large shark tanks at the popular tourist attraction on Friday.

He is also wanted in connection with an alleged assault at another tourist attraction earlier the same day that seriously injured a man.

David Weaver, of Nelson, B.C., was arrested during a traffic stop on Tuesday.