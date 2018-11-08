A charge of sexual exploitation against a former Barrie swim coach was withdrawn in a Parry Sound courtroom on Thursday.

Zachary Hurd was arrested and charged nearly a year ago after allegations he sexually exploited a teenager at a summer camp in 2017.

The former Barrie Trojans swim coach entered a peace bond with several conditions as part of a deal. The conditions include keeping the peace and good behaviour for one year.

Hurd is forbidden to work with or volunteer with boys under the age of 16. He is also restricted from being alone in the presence of a boy under the age of 16 unless a responsible adult is present.

Hurd was dismissed as coach by the swim club earlier this year. He was a competitive swimming coach in the Barrie and the Almaguin Highlands areas.

Hurd is still facing additional charges of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in a Collingwood court on March 29.