A sexual assault trial continued on Tuesday for a former dermatologist in a Barrie courtroom.

A second woman testified against Dr. Rod Kunynetz who is charged with two counts of sexual assault against two of his patients. One incident allegedly happened in 2008 and the other in 1998.

The 71-year-old testified that in 1998 she went to see the doctor for a small growth above her lip. She said Kunynetz told her to standup, pulled her sweater and put his hand on her breasts.

The defence grilled her on why she couldn’t remember small details about the incident but she said she could only remember the hands on her breasts.

Kunynetz has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial continues on Wednesday.