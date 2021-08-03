Advertisement
Sexual assault charges laid against Wasaga Beach business owner
Published Tuesday, August 3, 2021 8:06PM EDT
BARRIE -- Charges have been laid in connection to an alleged sexual assault that occurred at a Wasaga Beach Business.
After an investigaion, police have charged the accused, a 57-year-old man and business owner from Wasaga Beach with sexual assaul, while the victim is a client.
The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear in a Collingwood court on September 14.
Police ask anyone with information about the case or who believes they may have been a victim themselves to contact the Huronia West OPP or Crimestoppers.
