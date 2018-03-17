

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The front-man for the embattled Canadian rock band Hedley is being investigated by the Toronto police sex crime unit.

Police say no charges have been laid so far.

In a statement last month, Jacob Hoggard and the Vancouver-based band said they will be taking an "indefinite hiatus" after the end of their Canada-wide tour March 23rd.

The two-time Juno winners have been under fire since sexual misconduct allegations began surfacing online last month, suggesting inappropriate encounters with young fans.

Hoggard also faced allegations including groping and making inappropriate sexual remarks to a Calgary radio host seven years ago.

A 24-year-old Ottawa fan of the band alleged to the C-B-C in February that she was sexually assaulted by Hoggard after chatting with him on the dating app Tinder and agreeing to meet him at a hotel in Toronto.

Hoggard's lawyer Brian Shiller said in a statement at the time that Hoggard and the woman had "made a mutual plan to get together to have sex and they did just that."

Shiller was not immediately available for comment on the Toronto police investigation.

