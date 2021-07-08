BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police dealt with a stinky situation in Melancthon Township Thursday morning after a single-vehicle collision involving a sewage truck.

Police say the truck rolled at the intersection of 17th Sideroad and 5th Line, east of Mulmur, spilling waste into the ditch.

"Bad doesn't begin to describe the smell," OPP Const. Ian Michel said from the scene.

Police closed the area for an undetermined amount of time while crews clean up.

The Ministry of Environment has been notified but said the situation could be contained on site.

There were no injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police say the truck driver could face charges.