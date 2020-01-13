BARRIE -- Feces and human waste is floating in basements of several Innisfil homes this weekend.

The Town of Innisfil blames significant rainfall, and the frozen ground for causing a strain on the water treatment system; resulting in wastewater flowing back in neighbouring homes on St. John's Road and 6th line.

Carol Griffith's family spent the weekend cleaning the mess. "This is unacceptable," says Griffith. "Twenty-two years, never a problem."

Restoration crews were in Griffith's home on Monday, trying to remove furniture, carpet and appliances damaged in the mess; more than 48 hours after wastewater started pouring from toilets, showers and sinks.

Walter Malcolm, president of InnServices, says crews were quick to respond.

"We're sympathetic to the residents. This was a tragic event that happened." Malcolm says 65 millimetres of rain fell over the weekend. "This is an extreme climate change weather event that occurred... It was a huge downpour of water that came down at one time."

But Griffith isn't buying the town's response.

"They told me straight out on the phone, the gentleman, that the plant itself overflowed and flooded out," she says.

Her family's basement was submerged in sewage for hours. Family photos and valuables were soiled and lost.

"The dirt and the crap and whatever it all is, the toilet paper; it's all disgusting," says Melanie Pugh of Bristol Restoration.

Mitch Schaub of PuroClean worked alongside a crew of a dozen cleaning floors and walls and removing damaged property in several homes.

"At the bottom step, stairs going down into the basement, that's how high it was, and it was sewage," he explains.

Residents say sump pumps seized up, and furnaces stopped working. They expect hundreds of thousands of dollars in claims and have been told by insurance companies future claims likely won't be covered.