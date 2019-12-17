BARRIE -- A Severn Township man is facing several firearm related charges after police execute a search warrant at a residence in Severn Township.

Along with the Central Region Emergency Response Unit, and the Orillia OPP CSCU, officers with the Orillia OPP searched the residence on December 14.

According to police, 25-year-old Jesse Kirouac of Severn Township was arrested and now faces multiple firearm-related charges as well as a break and enter charge.

Kirouac was held in custody and is scheduled to answer to the charges in a Barrie Courthouse on Tuesday.

Police say the warrant is in connection to a break and enter at a Severn Township residence on October 19, where multiple firearms were allegedly stolen.