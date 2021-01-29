BARRIE, ONT. -- A Severn Township man faces 17 charges, including resisting arrest, following an incident in Fesserton on Friday.

Several OPP officers surrounded a motel near Coldwater on Highway 12, searching for a man who police say dodged being arrested after a traffic stop Friday morning.

According to police, the suspect assaulted an officer while resisting arrest and ran into a residence. They say he warned that he had a weapon and hostage.

Police say the man then jumped out a window and ran behind the building, where officers believed he had gone into the basement area.

Multiple officers searched the building but were unable to locate him.

The following day, police say an officer on patrol noticed an empty vehicle left running in front of the residence where the suspect was believed to be hiding and found he was staying inside.

Police say that the suspect again resisted arrest and assaulted an officer. They allege he also damaged a police cruiser.

The 38-year-old man is charged with:

Two counts of failure to comply with release order

Assault with intent to resist arrest

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Assault with a weapon

Forcible confinement

Failure to comply with probation order

Escape lawful custody

Uttering threats - cause death or bodily harm

Assault a peace officer

Disarming a peace officer

Three counts of mischief - destroys or damages property

Two counts of failure to comply with release order

Fail to comply with a probation order

He is being held in police custody with a video court hearing scheduled for Wednesday.