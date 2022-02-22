Severn hospice celebrates one year anniversary

Mariposa House Hospice in Severn is celebrating its one-year anniversary.

In February 2021, the hospice team welcomed its first resident. Now, 12 months later, the home says it has cared for over 120 people.

“I am so grateful to each person who has been involved, since the very beginning when this was just an idea up until today on our one-year anniversary, for the time and passion they have contributed to this incredible organization,” said Annalise Stenekes, the executive director for Mariposa House.

In 2017, plans were rolled out to bring the first hospice to the Orillia-area as a way to reduce the waiting list at Hospice Simcoe in Barrie.

The Mariposa group set out with a goal to raise $3.5 million to build the facility at 1140 Brodie Drive.

At the time, Hospice Simcoe said they had 80 to 90 people waiting for a bed, and by having another option nearby, it would be an alternative for people living in the area.

“One family member recently wrote, ‘Thank you for providing such compassionate, loving care to our beloved husband/father in the last weeks of his life. You worked tirelessly to ensure that he was treated with kindness, gentleness and dignity’,” said Stenekes after a year of operation.

The organization has put together a video celebrating its first anniversary.