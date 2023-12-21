BARRIE
Barrie

    • Severed light standard closes Essa Road in Barrie

    Essa Road west of Ardagh Road was closed after an early morning collision with a light pole on Dec. 21, 2023 (CTV NEWS BARRIE) Essa Road west of Ardagh Road was closed after an early morning collision with a light pole on Dec. 21, 2023 (CTV NEWS BARRIE)

    An early-morning crash closed Essa Road west of Ardagh Road.

    A pick-up truck struck a concrete light post just north of Ardagh Road at about 6:30 a.m.

    "The pole was completely severed," said Barrie's Sgt. Dave Koopmans at the scene Thursday.

    Koopmans said there were no other vehicles involved or injuries in the collision.

    "Hydro has been called," he said. 

    An investigation into how the truck struck the pole was underway.

    This is a develping story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

