Severed gas line forced several residents to evacuate in Innisfil

Barrie

    Enbridge vehicle. (File Image) Enbridge vehicle. (File Image)
    On the coldest day of the year so far, several residents in Innisfil were forced to evacuate their homes due to a gas leak.

    South Simcoe police say a vehicle slammed into a parked car, a tree, and hit the gas line on the 25th Sideroad north of Lockhart Road Monday morning.

    Homes closest to the gas leak were evacuated, police stated.

    Enbridge crews, along with police and fire crews, attended the scene.

    The gas leak has since been resolved, police confirmed shortly after noon.

    Police say one driver was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

    There is no word on what caused the crash or whether charges will be laid.

