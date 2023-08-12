Severe weather postpones performances at Boots and Hearts Music Festival

A severe weather system that moved through parts of central Ontario brought performances to a standstill on Saturday on day three of the Boots and Hearts Music Festival.

Just before 2:30 p.m., Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for several areas, including Oro-station, where the annual music festival occurs on Burls Creek grounds.

Following the notice, the festival informed concert-goers that all performances would be postponed for the day, with those attending asked to shelter in their cars as the storm moved through the area.

Shortly after, Environment Canada lifted its tornado warning, and the storm system did not significantly affect the area as initially predicted.

Festival organizers have yet to announce if or when the performances will resume Saturday evening.