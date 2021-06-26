BARRIE, ONT. -- Crews in the community of Massie near Owen Sound are responding to multiple homes damaged by severe weather.

According to the Chatsworth Fire Department, crews responded to calls of multiple trees having been taken down shortly before 5 p.m. Officials say at this point at least eight homes have been damaged.

Four trucks are responding to the community. At this point, no backup resources have been called in.

The community of Massie is located just east of Chatsworth.

Meanwhile there have been heavy downpours in Midland as a result of Saturday's storm.

Video provided to CTV News by a resident of the area show inches of rain on in the downtown core near Hugel Avenue.

A witness tells CTV News that storm drains were visibly overflowing late Saturday evening, around 7 p.m.This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.