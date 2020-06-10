BARRIE, ONT. -- The first heat warning of the year will come to an end tonight as severe thunderstorms roll in.

The hot and humid air is kicking up some wild weather with wind gusts of up to 100km/h and a possibility of up to 30 millimetres of rain.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Simcoe County.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," states the weather agency's website.

"Remember when thunder roars, go indoors!"

Temperatures are expected to dip to 17 C with fair skies and a chance of a light shower for Thursday.