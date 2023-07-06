Severe thunderstorms to roll into Simcoe County, Muskoka: Strong winds, hail, heavy rain possible

Severe thunderstorms are expected to roll through Simcoe County and Muskoka with the potential for strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Barrie, Collingwood, Midland, Orillia, Washago, Innisfil, Angus, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst and surrounding areas Thursday afternoon.

The national weather agency says scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop as a slow-moving cold front makes its way through southern Ontario.

The agency warns large hail and cause property damage and injury, strong winds can toss loose objects, and heavy downpours can create flash flooding and pooling on roads.

The weather system should diminish by evening.

A heat warning remains in effect for several areas, with temperatures hitting up to 40C with the humidex Thursday.

The hot and humid weather can create deteriorated air quality, Environment Canada warns.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions could pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

The multi-day heat wave should start to improve from west to east Thursday afternoon with the passage of the cold front, the agency added.