A cold front is moving across Southern Ontario and bringing with it the threat of severe thunderstorms for the region.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch and says conditions are favourable on Thursday afternoon and evening for heavy rain, strong wind gusts and even the possibility of large hail in areas.

A severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for the following areas:

  • Barrie – Collingwood - Hillsdale
  • Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake
  • Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago
  • Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus
  • Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County
  • Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County
  • Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County
  • Bracebridge – Gravenhurst
  • Huntsville – Baysville– Mount Forest
  • Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park

Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!