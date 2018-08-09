Featured
Severe thunderstorm watches issued for the region
Published Thursday, August 9, 2018 12:47PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 9, 2018 3:18PM EDT
A cold front is moving across Southern Ontario and bringing with it the threat of severe thunderstorms for the region.
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch and says conditions are favourable on Thursday afternoon and evening for heavy rain, strong wind gusts and even the possibility of large hail in areas.
A severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for the following areas:
- Barrie – Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake
- Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago
- Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus
- Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County
- Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County
- Bracebridge – Gravenhurst
- Huntsville – Baysville– Mount Forest
- Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park
Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!