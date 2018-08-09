

CTV Barrie





A cold front is moving across Southern Ontario and bringing with it the threat of severe thunderstorms for the region.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch and says conditions are favourable on Thursday afternoon and evening for heavy rain, strong wind gusts and even the possibility of large hail in areas.

A severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for the following areas:

Barrie – Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus

Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County

Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst

Huntsville – Baysville– Mount Forest

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park

Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!