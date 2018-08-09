Featured
Severe thunderstorm watches ended for the region
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, August 9, 2018 12:47PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 10, 2018 10:21AM EDT
Environment Canada say the threat of severe thunderstorms for the region has ended.
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch on Thursday saying conditions were favourable for heavy rain, strong wind gusts and even the possibility of large hail in areas.
The severe thunderstorm watches were in effect for the following areas:
- Barrie – Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake
- Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago
- Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus
- Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County
- Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County
- Bracebridge – Gravenhurst
- Huntsville – Baysville– Mount Forest
- Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park
Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!