Environment Canada say the threat of severe thunderstorms for the region has ended.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch on Thursday saying conditions were favourable for heavy rain, strong wind gusts and even the possibility of large hail in areas.

The severe thunderstorm watches were in effect for the following areas:

Barrie – Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus

Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County

Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst

Huntsville – Baysville– Mount Forest

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park

Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!