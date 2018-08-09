Environment Canada say the threat of severe thunderstorms for the region has ended.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch on Thursday saying conditions were favourable for heavy rain, strong wind gusts and even the possibility of large hail in areas.

The severe thunderstorm watches were in effect for the following areas:

  • Barrie – Collingwood - Hillsdale
  • Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake
  • Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago
  • Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus
  • Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County
  • Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County
  • Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County
  • Bracebridge – Gravenhurst
  • Huntsville – Baysville– Mount Forest
  • Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park

Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!