

CTV Barrie





Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch on Wednesday.

The weather agency says there is a possibility for the development of severe thunderstorms that may produce strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.

The storms are expected to hit this afternoon and through the evening.

The rainfall warning and thunderstorm watch is in effect for the following areas:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes

Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!