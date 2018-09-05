Featured
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for most of Central and Southern Ontario
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, September 5, 2018 1:34PM EDT
Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch on Wednesday.
The weather agency says there is a possibility for the development of severe thunderstorms that may produce strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.
The storms are expected to hit this afternoon and through the evening.
The rainfall warning and thunderstorm watch is in effect for the following areas:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
- Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes
Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!