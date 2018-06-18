Featured
Severe thunderstorm watch continues for Central Ontario
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 11:29AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 18, 2018 3:24PM EDT
Environment Canada is tracking a system that could bring thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy rain to Central Ontario.
The national weather office says the region could see severe thunderstorms develop on late Monday morning or afternoon.
According to Environment Canada, the main threat is the wind. Gusts could hit 100 km/h. Torrential downpours could also drop up to 50 millimetres of rain in less than an hour.
A severe thunderstorm watch is also in place for:
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes
- Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
- Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region
- Caledon
Environment Canada says the potential for nasty weather comes courtesy of a cold front that is moving into the region.