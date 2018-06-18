

CTV Barrie





Environment Canada is tracking a system that could bring thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy rain to Central Ontario.

The national weather office says the region could see severe thunderstorms develop on late Monday morning or afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, the main threat is the wind. Gusts could hit 100 km/h. Torrential downpours could also drop up to 50 millimetres of rain in less than an hour.

A severe thunderstorm watch is also in place for:

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region

Caledon

Environment Canada says the potential for nasty weather comes courtesy of a cold front that is moving into the region.