BARRIE, ONT. -- Temperatures are expected to soar this week in central Ontario. With the heat, comes the risk of severe weather.

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for much of Simcoe County and Muskoka. There is also an extreme heat warning for August 11 to 13 in Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Orillia, Lagoon City, Washago, Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Angus.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit warns that when temperatures are high, overexertion will increase the risk of heat exhaustion, dehydration or heat stroke.

SMDHU urges people to drink plenty of non-caffeinated fluids and stay cool indoors.

The health unit asks that If you must be outside, stay in the shade and make sure you wear and reapply sunscreen, a broad-brimmed hat, sunglasses and lightweight, light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing.

The most vulnerable to extreme heat are infants, young children, the frail elderly and people with chronic lung conditions or taking certain prescription drugs, according to SMDHU.

