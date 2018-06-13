Featured
Severe thunderstorm warnings end in Central Ontario
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018 11:28AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 13, 2018 5:10PM EDT
All severe thunderstorm watches and warnings have ended in Central Ontario.
A line of thunderstorms that stretched 40 kilometres moved quickly through the region on Wednesday afternoon.
The storm caused minimal damage, but there are reports of some power outages.
Torrential rain and whipping winds in #Barrie right now. pic.twitter.com/yiVP54JRai— Sean Grech (@SeanGrechCTV) June 13, 2018