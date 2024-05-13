Severe thunderstorm warning issued with 90km/h winds possible

Simcoe County is under a severe thunderstorm warning with the potential for strong winds up to 90 kilometres per hour, toonie-sized hail, and heavy downpours.

Environment Canada issued the warning late Monday afternoon, noting its meteorologists were tracking the fast-moving weather system.

The national weather agency warns heavy rain could create flash flooding and cause water to pool on roads.

"Large hail can damage property or cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes," the warning states.

The warning also includes Grey and Bruce counties.