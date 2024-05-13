BARRIE
Barrie

    • Severe thunderstorm warning issued with 90km/h winds possible

    Share

    Simcoe County is under a severe thunderstorm warning with the potential for strong winds up to 90 kilometres per hour, toonie-sized hail, and heavy downpours.

    Environment Canada issued the warning late Monday afternoon, noting its meteorologists were tracking the fast-moving weather system.

    The national weather agency warns heavy rain could create flash flooding and cause water to pool on roads.

    "Large hail can damage property or cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes," the warning states.

    The warning also includes Grey and Bruce counties.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News