BARRIE, ONT. -- Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Simcoe County, including Barrie, Orillia and Midland.

The weather agency warns about a possibility of 90 to 110km/h wind gusts and heavy rain with amounts near 50 millimetres throughout Tuesday evening.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and torrential rain," Environment Canada stated.

Thunderstorm activity is moving east over the area and is forecast to weaken late Tuesday evening and overnight.

Meanwhile, severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for: