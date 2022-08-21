Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Simcoe County

Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'

The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as 'Putin's brain' was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday. The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.

