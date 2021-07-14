BARRIE, ONT. -- Cleanup is underway as severe thunderstorms rolled through Simcoe County and surrounding areas Tuesday afternoon.

Heavy rainfall and high winds caused localized flooding and downed trees.

Significant damage was seen in parts of Penetanguishene and Midland.

Some reported uprooted and fallen trees and damage to homes.

Some residents in Penetanguishene reported sightings of dark funnel clouds.

Environment Canada has not confirmed if a tornado blew through the town yesterday, but say they will be sending Northern Tornado Projects up to the Penetanguishene area to confirm.

At Tasso Lake, northwest of Dwight, residents reported overturned boats and downed trees.

Barrie, Innisfil and Bradford witnessed heavy downpours and some localized flooding.