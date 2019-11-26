Two Innisfil men are facing weapons-related charges following an incident at a plaza on Innisfil Beach Road.

South Simcoe Police were called for a man claiming he had been assaulted and threatened by two men on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the victim said he got into his vehicle and drove off with the suspects in pursuit.

Officers arrested the pair a short distance away and said they found two BB guns and a small pocket knife in their vehicle.

The two accused, 18 and 20, were released with a future court date.

The victim was not hurt in the incident.