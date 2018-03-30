

CTV Barrie





Staff at local ski resorts are rejoicing because this Easter weekend, almost all of them are open.

Mount St. Louis Moonstone, Snow Valley and Blue Mountain ski resorts are all open this weekend. Horseshoe Resort is closed.

“One week after march break is usually our last weekend," says Mount St Louis Moonstone's General Manager Robert Huter. “This year Easter is early so we have extended the season an extra week. The suns out, lots of snow on the hills, 36 runs, eight lifts and all terrain parks are open. So its good spring skiing,” he said on Friday.

The season had some ups and downs, with an extreme cold spell in December, but overall Huter is happy with how it turned out.

“We started November 24th, and this is day 123 so anything over a hundred days is a positive season.”

Snow Valley Resort also had all of their slopes open on Friday including the tubing runs.

Over at Blue Mountain, 29 of 43 slopes were open on a 70 cm snow base

Mount St. Louis and Snow Valley will close at the end of day Easter Sunday. Blue Mountain Resort plans to keep several hills open and has not yet announced a closing day.