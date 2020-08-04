BARRIE -- After months of waiting, you can now work off those pandemic pounds at the track or the pool again.

Several recreational centres across the region have reopened their doors, but Steven Lee-Young, Manager of Recreation with the City of Barrie, says hitting the gym will be a bit different this time around.

"We have reduced programming," says Lee-Young, "our open swims are available and the fitness centre's open."

In Barrie, you must now pre-register online for when you want to go. When you arrive, you'll be pre-screened at the door along with others who have the same time slot, with everyone being let it at the same time, and leave at the same time if possible.

And there are no change rooms.

"We do ask that whether you're going into the fitness centre or the pool, that you're coming in the clothing you want to participate in, and you'll also leave in those same clothes."

That means bathing suits too.

"We do have time for them to towel off quickly, any cover-ups, and what have you," says Lee-Young.

The East Bayfield Centre will remain closed due to the lack of staffing, but the city says it hopes to reopen it in September.

Meanwhile, you must also pre-register in New Tecumseth, where rec centres have also reopened.

"We're not having any walk-ins," says Mayor Rick Milne.

Because of its size, the fitness centre at the New Tecumseth rec centre isn't opening, but members can use the gym at the Tottenham fitness centre. The centre will also go the extra step, gathering contact information for contact tracing.

"I think we're doing it the right way; we're doing it slowly. I know a lot of people figure that we should just open the doors and let everybody in, but we're doing it slowly."