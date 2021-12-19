Several positive COVID-19 cases sweep through Barrie's Curling Club

Barrie's Curling Club (BCC) has postponed play until after the holidays due to several positive cases of COVID-19.

Three cases were detected on Tuesday, prompting the Club to cancel Wednesday events. Since Tuesday, Curling Club officials say that 31 additional people have tested positive for the virus.

BCC says they have reached out to members that are close contacts with instructions from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

"Thank you to our BCC community for continuing to report positive cases to us," officials wrote in an email to CTV News. "Please stay safe and healthy, and enjoy the upcoming holidays. We’ll hope to see you back on the ice again in early 2022."

The Club has decided to shut down at least until Jan. 4. The Club says they will hold a virtual meeting over the holidays to determine whether that opening date is feasible.

The shop inside will remain open, and TCB catering will switch to takeout only for the time being.