Several people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Innisfil

Several people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Innisfil on Sunday.

According to paramedics, the two-vehicle crash happened on the 10th sideroad between 7th and 5th line just after 5:30 p.m.

Paramedics day three people were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries while two others were taken by air ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre.

South Simcoe police have not provided information regarding what caused the crash.

A portion of the 10th sideroad remained closed for several hours during the investigation.