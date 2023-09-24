Barrie

    • Several people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Innisfil

    South Simcoe Police

    Several people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Innisfil on Sunday.

    According to paramedics, the two-vehicle crash happened on the 10th sideroad between 7th and 5th line just after 5:30 p.m.

    Paramedics day three people were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries while two others were taken by air ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre.

    South Simcoe police have not provided information regarding what caused the crash.

    A portion of the 10th sideroad remained closed for several hours during the investigation.

