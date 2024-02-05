Several people displaced after accidental fire at triplex causes $100,000 damage

Officials say an accidental fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage and displaced several people in Gravenhurst over the weekend.

Fire crews arrived at the structure that houses three units on John Street Sunday afternoon to find flames outside of the house spreading to the interior through the attic.

Officials say the occupants, four adults and two children, escaped safely.

No injuries were reported.

The occupants won't be able to return home until it's deemed safe.

The cause of the fire was not disclosed.