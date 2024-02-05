BARRIE
Barrie

    • Several people displaced after accidental fire at triplex causes $100,000 damage

    Fire crews attend the scene of a house fire on John Street in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Sun., Feb. 4, 2024. (Source: Gravenhurst Fire/X) Fire crews attend the scene of a house fire on John Street in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Sun., Feb. 4, 2024. (Source: Gravenhurst Fire/X)
    Share

    Officials say an accidental fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage and displaced several people in Gravenhurst over the weekend.

     

    Fire crews arrived at the structure that houses three units on John Street Sunday afternoon to find flames outside of the house spreading to the interior through the attic.

    Officials say the occupants, four adults and two children, escaped safely.

    No injuries were reported.

    The occupants won't be able to return home until it's deemed safe.

    The cause of the fire was not disclosed.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News