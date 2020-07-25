BARRIE, ONT. -- OPP have arrested a man they say assaulted several people with some sort of wooden object in Tiny Township.

Police were called to a home just before 3 p.m. Friday and found several people requiring medical help. One of the people was so badly hurt, they were transported to hospital. They have since been released.

Investigators have not said what sparked the violence or what the wooden weapon was.

A 26-year-old Penetanguishene man faces charges of assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief.