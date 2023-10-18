Several people arrested in downtown Barrie police raid

Police officers raided a downtown Barrie business, taking several people into custody.

Multiple armed officers, including members of the Barrie Police Service, were seen entering a Bayfield Street business early Wednesday afternoon.

Provincial police tell CTV News they executed search warrants in connection with an OPP-led drug investigation.

Police say residents should expect a heavy police presence in the area while the investigation is ongoing.

They say there is no threat to public safety.

It's unclear what charges, if any, were laid.

OPP says more information will be released on Thursday.