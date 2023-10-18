Barrie

    • Several people arrested in downtown Barrie police raid

    Police officers raided a downtown Barrie business, taking several people into custody.

    Multiple armed officers, including members of the Barrie Police Service, were seen entering a Bayfield Street business early Wednesday afternoon.

    Provincial police tell CTV News they executed search warrants in connection with an OPP-led drug investigation.

    Police say residents should expect a heavy police presence in the area while the investigation is ongoing.

    They say there is no threat to public safety.

    It's unclear what charges, if any, were laid.

    OPP says more information will be released on Thursday.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    An Arab Israeli community leads by example in Tel Aviv

    The Hamas massacre has led to a war that is now feeding off of the innocent lives of both Israelis and Palestinians. Yet, there’s an Arab, Israeli enclave that at its best can set an example for this war-torn region. In Hebrew its name translates to beautiful, and if you take one walk through the neighbourhood of Jaffa, you can’t help but marvel at its architecture and charm.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News