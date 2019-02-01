

CTV Barrie





Several passengers were taken to hospital following a collision involving two school buses in Perry Township on Thursday.

Police say both buses were travelling north on Highway 11 near Katrine Road when they collided at approximately 2 p.m.

One of the buses had six passengers on board, none of which were students, and there were no passengers on the other bus.

The injured passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating.