Featured
Several passengers taken to hospital after two school buses collide
Two school buses can be seen parked side-by-side in this undated photo. (CTV News)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 12:55PM EST
Several passengers were taken to hospital following a collision involving two school buses in Perry Township on Thursday.
Police say both buses were travelling north on Highway 11 near Katrine Road when they collided at approximately 2 p.m.
One of the buses had six passengers on board, none of which were students, and there were no passengers on the other bus.
The injured passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are investigating.